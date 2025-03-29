Ugadi 2025: Must Try Telugu Recipes for a Flavorful Celebration

Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, is a time for family gatherings and festive meals. If you're planning to celebrate with traditional flavors, here are five mouthwatering Ugadi recipes that are easy to prepare and perfect for the occasion.

1. Ugadi Pachadi

A symbolic dish representing various emotions of life.

Ingredients

Tamarind: 1 tbsp

Jaggery: 2 tbsp

Raw Mango: 1 (grated)

Neem Flower: 1 tsp

Black Pepper: 1 tsp

Salt: to taste

Process

Soak tamarind in water.

Add jaggery, grated mango, neem flowers, black pepper, and salt.

Mix the ingredients together and adjust jaggery to taste.

Drink it as a sweet-sour blend, representing joy, sorrow, and everything in between.

2. Poornam Boorelu

A popular sweet treat made of gram dal and jaggery, deep-fried in crispy batter.

Ingredients

1 cup Rice

½ cup Black Gram

1 cup Gram Flour

2 cups Jaggery

2 Cardamoms

Ghee for frying

Process

Soak rice and black gram for 6 hours. Grind them into a batter.

Cook the gram flour with jaggery and cardamom to make a thick paste.

Shape the gram-flour mixture into small balls.

Dip them into the rice flour batter and deep fry in ghee until golden brown.

3. Sweet Pongal

A traditional sweet dish made with rice and lentils.

Ingredients

½ cup Rice

½ cup Lentils

½ cup Jaggery

2 tbsp Ghee

Cashews and Raisins for garnish

Process

Fry rice and lentils on low flame until aromatic.

Cook them in a pressure cooker with 3 cups of water for 6-8 whistles.

Add jaggery, ghee, and sauté cashews and raisins. Stir well and cook for 5 minutes. Serve hot.

4. Mango Rice

A tangy and flavorful rice dish made with raw mango.

Ingredients

1 cup Rice

1 Raw Mango (grated)

½ cup Grated Coconut

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

1 tsp Split Black Gram (urad dal)

1 tsp Split Bengal Gram (chana dal)

2 tbsp Groundnuts

4 Red Chilies

Curry Leaves

4 tbsp Oil

¼ tsp Turmeric Powder

Salt to taste

Process

Cook the rice and let it cool.

Grate the mango and prepare a masala with coconut, fenugreek seeds, red chilies, and mustard seeds.

In a pan, heat oil and add groundnuts, mustard seeds, and dals.

Add the blended mango mixture, turmeric powder, and salt.

Mix it well with the rice and serve hot.

5. Payasam (Kheer)

A sweet dessert made with milk, rice, and sugar.

Ingredients

½ cup Rice

1 ½ cups Milk

½ cup Sugar

4-5 Cashews

4-5 Raisins

1 tsp Cardamom Powder

2 tbsp Ghee

Process

Rinse the rice and cook it in water until soft.

Boil milk and add the cooked rice.

Add sugar and let it simmer for 10 minutes.

Heat ghee in a pan, fry cashews and raisins, and add them to the payasam.

Add cardamom powder and stir well. Serve warm.

6. Boppatlu (Ugadi Boppalu)

A traditional festive sweet made from rice flour dough filled with jaggery and sesame.

Ingredients

1 cup Rice Flour

1 cup Jaggery

2 tbsp Sesame Seeds

½ tsp Cardamom Powder

Ghee for frying

½ cup Water

Process

Prepare rice flour dough by adding hot water and kneading it into a smooth, soft dough.

Melt jaggery and mix it with cardamom powder and sesame seeds to make the filling.

Take small portions of dough, flatten them, and add a spoonful of the jaggery filling in the center.

Shape them into small balls or patties and seal the edges.

Fry these Boppatlu in ghee until golden brown and crispy. Serve warm.

These traditional Telugu recipes are perfect for your Ugadi celebrations. Whether it's the emotional blend of Ugadi Pachadi or the crispy delight of Boppatlu, these dishes bring the true essence of the festival to your table. Enjoy the festival with family and friends, sharing these delightful treats!