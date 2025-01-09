Here’s what Karisma Kapoor’s mantra for 2025

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor has revealed the rules she will be abiding by in 2025.

Karisma took to Instagram stories, where she shared a post which had the “rules for 2025” clearly mentioned. Going by the post, the actress seems to be prioritising herself in the new year.

The post she re-shared read: “Rules for 2025: Call who calls you. Visit who visits you. Ignore who ignores you.”

The elder sister of Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is lovingly called as Lolo, had earlier shared a picture of herself dressed in an all-black outfit. She completed her look with her hair tied-up neatly, subtle make-up and dangling earrings.

She captioned the post as: “Black and bold.”

Last month, during her grandfather Raj Kapoor’s 100 years, Karisma shared a heartfelt anecdotes about the late star on a special episode of ‘Indian Idol’

The episode saw the actress sharing heartfelt anecdotes and cherished memories, highlighting the Kapoor family's contributions to Indian cinema. Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, music composer Vishal Dadlani, and rapper Badshah along with the contestants came together to pay the tribute to the cinema legend.

The episode will also witness stunning performances and heartfelt moments as Karisma joining the judges in reminiscing about Raj Kapoor's iconic films, including Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Mera Naam Joker, and Prem Rog.

The centenary celebrations of the late Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor in Mumbai was quite an event as an entire galaxy of Hindi cinema stars descended in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

The Kapoor family, the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema, hosted the event as they celebrated the excellence of the family’s patriarch.

Earlier, the Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to invite him to the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Raj Kapoor.

