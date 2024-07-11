Watch Video: Janhvi Kapoor with Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Yesteryear diva Sridevi's daughter and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was the cynosure of all eyes at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Janhvi attended the Shivashakti puja on Wednesday and participated in the wedding festivities alongside her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. A video of the duo present at the event has gone viral on the internet. Also present were Kollywood director Atlee and his wife, who joined the celebrations in traditional attire.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently starring in the movie "Devara," marking her Tollywood debut in the Jr. NTR-Koratala Siva collaboration. Following this, she will appear opposite Ram Charan in a film directed by Buchi Babu. In addition to her Tollywood projects, Janhvi remains busy with her Bollywood commitments.