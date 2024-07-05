Watch Video: Rashmika Gets a Suitcase Full of Cash

Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula's Kubera has been unveiled today. Rashmika is seen in a unique and different avatar, creating a lot of buzz. Touted to be a mythological Pan India movie, Kubera features Rashmika in a pivotal role connecting both veteran actors, Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the film. Her first look is exciting and intriguing.

With captivating visuals, Sekhar Kammula has skillfully woven different characters into this highly anticipated social drama. The nearly minute-long video teases glimpses of hidden money and Rashmika's character, plotting in the night's silence with Devi Sri Prasad’s energetic music, creating an impressive and enigmatic package.

"Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera" is one of the most awaited pan-Indian films, featuring a talented cast and crew with multiple National awards. Post-production work is happening alongside filming for this high-budget social drama, with Jim Sarbh also playing a prominent role.

The film is a pan-India multilingual film, being shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The shooting is currently taking place in Hyderabad.