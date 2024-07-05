'I cannot forget 2007 but this is more special', Rohit reflects on Team India's open-top bus parade

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma and team India took part in an open-bus parade at the Marine Drive on Thursday. The event was similar to the one that took place following the team’s victory in the maiden T20 World Cup in 2007.

Expressing his feeling about the grand celebration, Rohit said, "2007 was a different feeling. We started off in the afternoon and this is in the evening. I cannot forget 2007 as it was my first World Cup but this is a little more special because I was leading the team so it's a very proud moment for me,” said Sharma in a video posted by the BCCI.

The star studded area was packed to the brim as the team slowly moved towards the Wankhede Stadium, their final destination of the night where the team sang and cheered with fans making it a wholesome moment which has 11 years in the making.

“You can make out the excitement, it shows how much it means not just to us but also to the entire nation so I am very happy that we could achieve something for them as well,” added the India Captain.

The Wankhede Stadium will forever live in the hearts of Indian Cricket fans as the side had won the 2011 World Cup at the same venue. Once inside the stadium, the skipper took the time to acknowledge his squad and the significance of the ground.

"To bring the World Cup to the venue where India won the 2011 ODI World Cup is very special for us. I would not single out anyone but all the players played their role in this victory," said Rohit to the crowd present at the Wankhede Stadium.

