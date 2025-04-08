Gurpreet Ghuggi: History is interesting as it has already happened

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Punjabi film actor and comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Akaal: The Unconquered”, shared his thoughts on the popularity of period films. He remarked that historical stories resonate with audiences because "history is interesting as it has already happened."

“We are not afraid of the past. It has already happened. There is only interest in the past. How did it happen? Why did it happen? I think you should open a photo album of your house. There will be black and white photos,” Gurpreet told IANS.

“There will also be photos which are more yellow than black and white. You will stop there and stay on the same page for 10 minutes. You are always interested in your past,” he added.

The actor shares why periodicals are so popular.

“History is interesting because it has already happened. Whatever you know about it is factual. You don't know the actual future. This is factual. I think if the periodic films are made well, this is the reason why everyone wants to go back.”

“You must also want the same world. In the same way, people from poor villages used to sit together. If the periodic films are made well, people will definitely crave to watch them.”

“Akaal: The Unconquered,” which will be released on April 10, is set in the 1840s Punjab. It tells the tale of honour and resilience follows Sardar Akaal Singh and his village as they face a vengeful assault by Jangi Jahan and his forces after the death of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Gurpreet began his career by acting in theatre in the early 1990s, after which he had recurring roles in television series such as Ronak Mela and the soap opera Parchhaven. He gained international public recognition with comedic leading roles through his videos Ghuggi Junction and Ghuggi Shoo Mantar, before beginning his film career by starring as Patwari Jhilmil Singh in Asa Nu Maan Watna Da.

He starred in the film Carry On Jatta and was praised for his meaningful leading role in Ardaas.

