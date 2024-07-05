Viral: Woman Gives Birth on Telangana RTC Bus with Conductor's Help

Once again, the staff of TGRTC showed their compassion and courage by assisting in the birth of a baby on a bus. Swetha Ratnam, a passenger from Hyderabad aboard the Aramghar 1Z bus, began experiencing severe labour pains near Bahadurpur. Recognizing the urgency, conductor Saroja, along with fellow passengers, helped deliver a beautiful and healthy baby girl.

After the successful delivery, Swetha Ratnam and her newborn were promptly taken to the nearest hospital for further care. The conductor confirmed both mother and baby were in good health, and everyone praised Saroja's bravery and quick thinking during the unexpected event.

This act highlights the compassion of the conductor and the passengers who stepped up without hesitation in this extraordinary situation.

