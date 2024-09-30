Watch: NTR, Wife Pranathi Spotted in Hyderabad Airport, Returns from Los Angeles

Jr NTR Returns to Hyderabad After Successful US Tour

Telugu superstar Jr NTR has returned to Hyderabad after a successful tour of the United States, where he promoted his latest blockbuster, Devara. The film's unprecedented success has energized the actor, marking his biggest solo hit to date.

Devara's Box Office Success

Devara has had an impressive opening weekend, setting the stage for a strong weekday run. The film's performance on Monday will be pivotal in determining its long-term box office prospects.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor Glitters in Gold at IIFA

NTR's Upcoming Projects

With a packed schedule ahead, NTR will focus on:

1. War 2: A high-octane action sequel.

2. Dragon: A fantasy adventure directed by Prashanth Neel.

NTR's US Tour

NTR spent quality time with his family in the US, taking a well-deserved break after Devara's triumphant opening weekend. His return to India signals his readiness to dive back into work.

What's Next?

Fans eagerly await NTR's next moves, expecting more blockbuster performances from the Telugu superstar.

About Devara

Devara has become Jr NTR's biggest solo hit, breaking box office records and cementing his position as a leading Telugu actor.

Stay Tuned

For more updates on Jr NTR's upcoming projects and Devara's box office performance.

Also read: Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Supreme Court Serious Comments on Chandrababu Naidu