Deepika Padukone's lifestyle takes a 360 turn, embraces her inner homemaker

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently reveling in the joys of motherhood, on Monday shared a playful video for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. In the lighthearted clip, Deepika humorously showcases how she patiently waits for her husband at home, capturing the warmth and fun of their relationship while offering a glimpse into their life as a family.

On September 8, Deepika and Ranveer officially announced the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a baby girl.

Deepika took to Instagram Stories, where she has an impressive 80.2 million followers, to re-share a fun Reel video titled, "Me when my husband tells me he will be home at 5:00 and it's now 5:01."

The playful clip features a little baby running towards the door, peering out through the glass with binoculars, perfectly capturing the anticipation of waiting for a loved one. Deepika tagged Ranveer Singh in the post and added a big smiley sticker, adding to the lighthearted charm of the moment.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot in November 2018 in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

On the work front, Deepika made her acting debut in 2006 with Kannada film 'Aishwarya', directed by Indrajit Lankesh. Her first screen appearance was in Himesh Reshammiya's music video "Naam Hai Tera" in 2005.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with 'Om Shanti Om', alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The diva has then appeared in movies like-- 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Chandni Chowk to China', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Lafangey Parindey', 'Desi Boyz', 'Cocktail', 'Race 2', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Chennai Express', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'.

Deepika essayed the lead character alongside Ranveer in the 2015 historical romance film 'Bajirao Mastani', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

She then essayed the role of Rani Padmavati in the 2018 historical drama 'Padmaavat', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film starred Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer in the lead roles, with Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.

Deepika has most recently appeared in 'Gehraiyaan', 'Pathaan', 'Fighter', and 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

She will be next seen along with Ranveer in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’.

