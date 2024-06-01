Watch: Kareena's Airport Look Aces Summer Fashion

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan nailed the perfect summer airport look as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Stepping out, the actress donned a light yellow shirt and white trousers, accessorized with a luxury watch and hoop earrings.

Kareena's breezy attire caught attention as an ideal outfit choice for beating the heat. A video shared by an Instagram fan account shows Kareena slaying major fashion goals with her style.

On the work front, Kareena recently starred in the March release 'Crew,' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film explored the lives of three flight attendants in the struggling airline industry.

Her next project is the highly anticipated "Singham Again" directed by Rohit Shetty. Joining Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, Kareena's role promises significance in this major Bollywood entertainer, as she revealed in a recent Variety interview.

With her effortless style and exciting lineup, Kareena continues to be a fashion and film industry icon, setting trends both on and off the screen.