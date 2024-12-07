Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika's Marriage Rumours: Here is Clarity

Vijay Devarakonda is currently busy with a highly anticipated project under the direction of Gautham Tinnanuri, slated for release in March 2025. While fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release, a different topic has taken social media by storm, Vijay's marriage.

Rumors surrounding Vijay’s personal life, particularly his relationship with actress Rashmika Mandanna, have been circulating for some time. Fans often speculate about their bond, especially as the two are frequently seen together during travels and share separate posts on social media, fueling relationship talks. Despite the ongoing buzz, no official confirmation has been made regarding their relationship.

Recently, Vijay’s father, Govardhan, addressed questions about his son's marriage. He shared that Vijay is currently focused on his professional commitments. With the Gautham Tinnanuri-directed movie in the works, followed by a new project with Mythri Movies post-Sankranthi, and another film with Dil Raju's production after that, Govardhan emphasized that marriage will be considered at the right time. He mentioned that it could take anywhere from six months to a year before Vijay even thinks about settling down.

