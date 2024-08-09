Unstoppable Set to Return with New Season; Check Out the Celebrity Lineup

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s celebrity talk show, Unstoppable, is set to make a comeback with a new season. Balakrishna is all set to ignite screens once again with his presence on the Aha show. This time, we can expect a star-studded lineup of guests.

The new season is slated to premiere in October 2024, coinciding with the Dasara festival. The show will feature celebrities from various industries.

Rumor has it that Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, and Pawan Kalyan might grace the hot seat. The upcoming season promises to be extravagant and entertaining for viewers.

Stay tuned for Unstoppable updates.