There is a lot of pressure when you are doing a remake: Harish Shankar

Harish Shankar has opined that doing remakes is not easy. Mr. Bachchan, his upcoming film, is a remake.

At the Teaser launch event of the Ravi Teja-starrer, the director tried to counter the view that the task of a filmmaker remaking a blockbuster is easy. "Only hits are remade in any language. As such, the pressure is so high. The burden of expectations is not easy to handle. Directors doing originals undergo less pressure," the director, known for Gabbar Singh and Duvvada Jagannadham, said.

Mr. Bachchan stars Bhagyashri Borse and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film's release date is August 15th, 2024. People Media Factory has produced it.