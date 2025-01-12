Thalapathy 69 Vijay's Last Film: Will It Be a Remake of Bhagavanth Kesari?

Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, is preparing for his final film before focusing on politics. There are rumors that his last movie could be a remake of the popular film Bhagavanth Kesari.

VTV Ganesh, a Tamil actor, shared an interesting update during the Sankranthiki Vasthunam promotional event. He revealed that Vijay had told him six months ago that he loved Bhagavanth Kesari and had watched it five times. Vijay also mentioned that he had asked director Anil Ravipudi to direct the remake as his last project. However, Anil Ravipudi turned down the offer, saying he wasn’t interested in doing a remake.

Though Anil did not want this to be made public, he later clarified the situation. He confirmed that he had spoken to Vijay about the project but emphasized that Vijay had not officially announced his final film yet. Anil also said that he holds Vijay in high regard and that they had discussed scripts during the shoot and promotional events of Varisu.

So, is Thalapathy69 going to be a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari? While it’s not officially confirmed, the idea is still floating around, and fans are eagerly waiting for Vijay's official announcement.