Thala Ajith Drives Car at 234 kmph, Watch Video!

Fans are in awe of Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar's most recent viral video, which showcases his legendary speed! Everyone was in shock when they saw the expert racer and auto aficionado ferociously driving an Audi at an astounding 234 kmph.

The video has gone viral on the internet and showcases Ajith's amazing driving abilities as he effortlessly cruises above the speed limit. While some followers are ecstatic to watch their idol in action, others are worried that encouraging fast driving might have unfavorable effects.

Ajith is no stranger to speed; he is now working on two movies, Vidaa Muyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. He is well-known for his love of racing and has competed in the Formula Asia championship in the past.

Fans of the video are curious about what this speed demon will do next as it continues to gain popularity online. Will he slow down for his next part, or will he keep pushing the boundaries of speed? There's no denying that Ajith Kumar is a formidable presence on and off screen.

Thala #Ajith touching top speed 234

Mine was 190 way back..whats yours? pic.twitter.com/KOPiXeGm7E