PM apologises saying Shivaji Maharaj not just king but deity he adores; slams Oppn

Palghar (Maharashtra), Aug 30 (IANS) Amid the outcry over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised, saying that the Maratha warrior was not just a king but a deity that he adores.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a king for us, he is a deity. I bow my head and apologise to Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for the incident that happened in Malvan. We don't use great men for politics,” said Prime Minister Modi at the foundation stone laying function for the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhvan port in Palghar district.

“When I came here I bowed my head at the feet of Shivaji Maharaj and asked for forgiveness. People who consider Shivaji Maharaj as a deity they adore are worried (after the fall of the statue). I also apologise to those who worship such a deity that we all adore. Our culture is different. For us, nothing is bigger than Aradhya Diwata (adorable deity),” said PM Modi.

“When in 2013 the BJP confirmed me as the prime ministerial candidate, the first thing I did was to go to Raigad Fort and sit in front of the Samadhi of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and pray and start a new journey of national service,” he said.

He slammed the Opposition, especially the Congress for insulting and abusing Savarkar but not apologising for it.

“India's great son Veer Savarkar is abused. They (Opposition) crush the sentiments of patriots. Even after insulting Savarkar, they do not apologise. They go to court, but they do not repent. This is their tradition,” he said.

The PM’s move to apologise came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also apologised amid outrage over the crash of the statue which was inaugurated by PM Modi at Rajkot Fort in Malvan in December last year.

Besides, PM Modi’s public apology comes at a time when the Opposition is stepping up attacks against the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has organised an agitation at Hutatma Chowk on Sunday to protest against the collapse of the statue and alleged corruption in giving the project to a Kalyan-based contractor and not to a reputed contractor and sculptor, bypassing the stipulated norms.

