Man held for killing woman in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 22 (IANS) Gurugram Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a woman after her body was recovered earlier in the day in Sector-83 area of Gurugram, police said.

An official said that they have also arrested the accused, and identified the accused as Abhishek Mishra, alias Prince Mishra (25), a resident of Bihar, while the deceased was identified as Rupali (30).

He said that the victim was residing in Gurugram's Chakkarpur area along with her two kids.

“During the probe, a crime branch team of the Gurugram Police nabbed the accused from Sihi village on Tuesday,” he said.

He added that during the police investigation, the accused disclosed that Rupali used to work in a club in Gurugram.

"Rupali's husband had expired earlier. She had illicit relations with the accused. The deceased was pressuring the accused to marry her, due to which, on April 19, the accused brought the woman to the Kherki Daula police station area and killed her by hitting her with a stone. He also mutilated her face to hide her identity," the accused told the police.

As per the police, they had received information regarding a woman's body being found in an empty plot in the Sector-83 area on April 20.

The official said that based on the information, the police team reached the spot where the body of a woman was lying with injury marks.

He said that the police team got the spot inspected by the scene of crime and fingerprint teams, and the body was kept in the mortuary for identification.

“Following a complaint given by the deceased brother, a murder case was registered under sections related to murder in Kherki Daula Police Station in Gurugram,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.