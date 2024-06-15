Telugu TV Serial Actress Karuna Delivers Twins, Shares Her Joy!

Telugu serial actress Karuna has given birth to twins. She married serial director Bharath Bhushan several years ago and is already blessed with a ten-year-old son. Now, after a long gap, Karuna Bhushan has become a mother to twins. She posted a video on Instagram about her pregnancy journey.

Karuna entered the industry as a child artist with the movie 'Aaha'. After taking a brief break, she acted in films like 'Shankar Dada MBBS', 'Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam', 'Ninne Ishtapaddanu', and 'Katamarayudu'. Meanwhile, she has also acted in numerous Telugu serials from 'Mogali Rekulu' to 'Vaidehi Parinayam'.

Karuna's acting and performance in the serial 'Abhishekam' earned her many fans. She is currently playing a character with negative shades in 'Vaidehi Parinayam'. Now, she has given birth to twins and shared her journey from pregnancy to childbirth.