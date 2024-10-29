SSMB29 Locations Hunt: Rajamouli Spotted in Africa!

Acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, behind the box-office-blockbuster films, has some time to relax and cool out in Africa. RRR released, and since the news of the conclusion, SS Rajamouli sat back, reeling up his vacation amidst wildlife, in Kenya.

A few weeks ago, there emerged an interesting video broke online about Rajamouli indulging in a nice scene of an African wild and untamed forest; his directors posted it on the popular social media page Instagram.

It's not a holiday for Rajamouli as the location hunting for his next film with Prince Mahesh Babu is said to be done. The script for the movie, tentatively titled SSMB29, is ready.

The film will be a full-action adventure film to be filmed in the Amazon forests. The Rajamouli team will start filming next year. The fans are waiting for his next project, and that is because of the success of RRR.

