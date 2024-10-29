Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a piece of her world from Pataudi Palace

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently graced the streaming comedy sketch show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, has shared pictures from her Diwali festivities.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a photo dump which includes pictures from her husband Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

She wrote in the caption, “A little piece of my world”.

One of the pictures also shows Saif dressed in a white kurta pyjama standing atop the balcony of the Pataudi Palace.

The Pataudi Palace was built by Saif’s grandfather, the last ruling nawab, Iftikhar Ali Khan after his high-profile wedding with the begum of Bhopal, when he felt the old family home was not grand enough to house his new bride in the manner she was accustomed. The building was designed in the style of the colonial-era mansions of Imperial Delhi. Many Hindi movies like ‘Veer-Zara’ have been shot in the palace

The palace is currently held by Saif, who is the current patriarch of the Pataudi family.

Meanwhile, Kareena is gearing up for her upcoming theatrical movie ‘Singham Again’ which integrates Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop universe as Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita) played by Kareena from the clutches of Arjun's character.

It features the biggest of stars of Hindi cinema including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. ‘Singham Again’ marks the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’. It also marks the second big budget adaptation of Ramayana after the box-office debacle of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’.

‘Singham Again’ is set to arrive in cinemas this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

