Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's Diwali Picture Going Viral

Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya made their much-anticipated first public appearance together at the ANR National Awards 2024. Their photos and videos from the event quickly went viral, capturing fans' attention. Now, it appears that Sobhita celebrated Diwali in Hyderabad with her fiancé, Naga Chaitanya, and his family. A heartwarming picture from the festivities has surfaced online, showcasing the soon-to-be-married couple in a radiant light.

The Diwali celebration picture, shared by chef Tejas Datye—who prepared the festive meal for the family—features Sobhita alongside Naga Chaitanya, his parents, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, and his brother, Akhil Akkineni. Sobhita looks stunning in a grey saree with a shimmery border, her hair elegantly tied back in a bun, and she accessorized with dangling silver earrings and matching juttis. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, opted for an all-black ensemble paired with olive green shoes, looking stylish as ever.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot on December 4, 2024. The couple got engaged on August 8, 2024 in a private and intimate ceremony.

