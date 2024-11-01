Sankranthiki Vasthunnam: Venkatesh - Anil Ravipudi Movie Title Locked!

The exciting hat-trick collaboration of Victory Venkatesh, blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi, and Sri Venkateswara Creations for the highly anticipated #VenkyAnil3 is sparking inquisitiveness for several reasons. This dynamic trio has already delivered two major hits, and Anil Ravipudi boasts an impressive track record of delivering only blockbusters. While the upcoming movie promises to be a full-fledged entertainer, it also presents a unique triangular crime narrative.

Today, the makers unveiled the title and first look poster of the film. Titled ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’, the name itself hints at the film's festive significance, perfectly aligning with its release during Sankranthi. The title design cleverly combines elements of rangoli and a gun, symbolising the celebration and the film's crime themes. The font adds an attractive touch.

In the first look poster, a lungi-clad Venkatesh strikes a serious pose, sporting shades and holding a gun, flanked by his on-screen wife Aishwarya Rajesh in a traditional look and ex-girlfriend Meenakshi Chaudhary in a trendy avatar. Venkatesh's look is a perfect blend of traditional and stylish elements, creating a unique fusion that highlights his charisma.

The background features an investigative crime board filled with clues, important dates, and newspaper clippings, hinting at the film's intriguing plot. Overall, the first look poster piques curiosity and shows Anil Ravipudi’s mark in poster design as well.

The movie enters its final shooting phase, with dubbing work already underway. It is produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju. Bheems Ceciroleo scores the music, while Sameer Reddy takes care of the cinematography. AS Prakash is the production designer, while Tammiraju handles the editing. The screenplay was penned by S Krishna and G Adhinarayana, while V Venkat choreographs the action sequences.

