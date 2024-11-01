Nationalise Waqf assets: K’taka BJP MLA's letter to PM Modi

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding nationalisation of the Waqf properties in the country.

He said the demand has been made due to inequitable and draconian Waqf law and the rampant misuse.

In his letter, the MLA and senior BJP leader stated, “I am writing to convey the recent incidents in Karnataka about the tyranny of Waqf board claiming lands of farmers, mutts, temples and landowners. This is against the principles of equality enshrined in our Constitution. Sir, this process of serving notices and changing names in RTC gained momentum after the central government constituted the Joint Parliamentary Committee to review the draconian Waqf Act."

"If the motive of Waqf is welfare and social service, this has to be done without bias and religious discrimination as India is a secular nation. Nationalizing assets of Waqf will help in equitable distribution of land in India and avoid the concentration of land with vested interests. Currently, the Waqf is the third largest land owner in India after Defence and Railways," MLA Yatnal stated.

"The current Waqf Act under which Waqf Boards operate has led to widespread issues, including the unauthorized acquisition of private lands, farms, historical institutions, and even properties predating Independence. In light of the concerns, I humbly request your esteemed office to consider nationalizing Waqf properties to ensure fair administration and to prevent further injustices," MLA Yatnal demanded.

"The nationalization of Waqf properties would not only help to establish greater conspiracy but would also protect the interests of rightful property owners. It would also prevent any institution or board from wielding unchecked power over private and public lands, ensuring that our laws uphold the fundamental right to equality. The step would also allow the properties in question to be utilized in a way that benefits society, aligned with national development goals," MLA Yatnal suggested.

“I earnestly request your attention to the matter and seek your leadership in revisiting and reforming the policies governing Waqf properties to protect citizen’s rights. Nationalizing these properties, or at the very least restructuring the laws governing them, would be a vital step towards justice, equity, and accountability in our society,” he stated.

"The Waqf is not mentioned anywhere in the Constitution. However, if the Act is enacted to secure fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26, then it must be in consonance with Articles 14-15...I request you to nationalize the assets of Waqf so that it can be used for productive purposes to build hospitals, research centres, schools, colleges, stadiums so that it can be utilized by people irrespective of caste and creed,” Yatnal stated.

