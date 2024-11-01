Amaran Box Office Collection : Day 1

Amaran Shatters Box Office Records: Sivakarthikeyan's War Biopic Earns Rs 21.65 Crore on Day 1

Sivakarthikeyan's highly anticipated war biopic, Amaran, has stormed the box office, grossing a staggering Rs 21.65 crore on its opening day in India. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film has surpassed Dhanush's Raayan's opening day collection, securing the third-highest opening spot in Kollywood this year.

Record-Breaking Numbers

According to Sacnilk, Amaran's Tamil version alone generated Rs 17 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 40 lakh. The Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam versions collected Rs 15 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Globally, the film collected close to Rs 35 crore on its opening day.

Amaran enjoyed an impressive 77.94% overall occupancy in Tamil Nadu theaters, indicating a strong demand for the film. This impressive start positions Amaran to outperform other Diwali releases.

Amaran received widespread praise from audiences and critics, who lauded the filmmakers for crafting a well-made war film honoring Major Mukund Varadarajan's brave legacy. Based on the non-fiction book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes, Amaran narrates the poignant story of Major Mukund Varadarajan's martyrdom during the Qazipathri Operation in 2014.

The film stars Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan, Sai Pallavi as Indhu Rebecca Varghese, and features Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, Gaurav Venkatesh, and Abhinav Raj in key roles.

With its record-breaking opening day numbers and positive reviews, Amaran is poised for a strong weekend performance. Will it maintain its momentum and emerge as a blockbuster? Only time will tell.

Amaran's impressive opening places it just behind Kollywood's top two openers this year: Vijay's The GOAT and Rajinikanth's Vettiayan.

