Simbaa movie on August 9th; Noble inspirations behind its story

Speaking at the pre-release event of Simbaa, the makers of the August 9th release spoke of the film's key highlights. They said that the film is inspired by the life of 'Vanajeevi' Ramaiah, who has planted one lakh saplings single-handedly. The Haritha Haram project and the Green India Challenge awareness campaign are also an inspiration. The film stars Jagapathi Babu and Anasuya Bharadwaj in the most important roles.

Director Murali Manohar expressed his emotions. Reminiscing about his film journey, he acknowledged the contributions of his team.

The director shed tears on stage while speaking about his family, who supported him throughout his journey. Murali Manohar studied film at the London Film School. He worked in production for two independent films there. Upon returning to India, he made numerous short films. He worked with Sampath Nandi on films like Racha, Bengal Tiger, and Gautham Nanda. He served as a line producer for the film Gali Patam and as an executive producer for Paper Boy.