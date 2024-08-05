New Zealand's first C-130J Hercules takes flight

Wellington, Aug 5 (IANS) The first test flight of New Zealand's first Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules military transport aircraft was conducted over Georgia and Alabama in the United States, the country's Defence Ministry revealed on Monday.

This is the first of the five Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules planned to be inducted into the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF), replacing the existing C-130 Hercules fleet which has been in operation for over 60 years.

"The new C-130J Hercules has significant enhanced operational capabilities and ensures the Defence Force will be well-equipped with a modern, safe, powerful and fit-for-purpose airlift capability," said Sarah Minson, Deputy Secretary Capability Delivery at New Zealand's Ministry of Defence.

The NZDF stated that the second Hercules is also not far behind the first on the Lockheed Martin factory floor, and will undergo its first test flight once it emerges from the paint shop.

The new fleet is being procured as part of a New Zealand Foreign Military Sales process worth $1.521 billion and the joint project team working to procure the aircraft is made up of the country's Ministry of Defence staff and New Zealand Defence Force personnel.

"The existing Hercules fleet has long been an essential first response option for the New Zealand Defence Force, whether deployed on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, on supply missions to Antarctica, or to conflict zones like Afghanistan and East Timor," the ministry mentioned.

