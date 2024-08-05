From Reel to Real: S.S. Rajamouli’s Personal Journey About Rama, his step-son

Director Rajamouli-centric documentary, Modern Masters, is now streaming on Netflix. Renowned for his blockbuster films Baahubali and Magadheera, Rajamouli’s documentary delves into his professional journey and personal life.

At one stage, the documentary spotlights his marriage to Rama Rajamouli, who candidly shares about her previous marriage and child, revealing a previously unspoken facet of their family life.

SS Karthikeya, once referred to Rajamouli as “uncle.” He is the step-son of the celebrity director.

The 75-minute documentary also offers insights from composer MM Keeravani and Vijayendra Prasad (Rajamouli's father) on the challenges faced by the director. Netizens are applauding Rajamouli’s openness about his personal life, a rarity among celebrities.