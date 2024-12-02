The glamorous world of celebrities is often marred by controversies and scandals. Recently, a shocking case of deception has come to light, involving several prominent actresses and a businessman named Kanthi Dutt. Dutt, the founder of Sustainkart, has been accused of duping celebrities like Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, Parineeti Chopra, and others, who had invested in his business venture.

The story begins with Sustainkart, an initiative co-founded by Kanthi Dutt and Shilpa Reddy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The venture was to promote sustainable living and garnered the support of several celebrities, who believed in Shilpa Reddy's credibility. However, things took a drastic turn when Shilpa Reddy discovered that Dutt had duped her. She publicly apologized to all the celebrities who had supported the project, clarifying that she was no longer associated with Sustainkart.

Although Shilpa Reddy claimed that she too was a victim of fraud by Kanthi Dutt, she has not filed any complaint to the police till now. Parineeti Chopra's complaint seems to have caused his arrest. Dutt's fall started when he came onto social media with a post about all the problems he faced with Sustainkart; he said he did his best, but the organization went under.

Such a high-profile case against Kanthi Dutt suggests that many celebrities had been defrauded, who had invested their money in his business. Dutt has been taken by the police into custody; and after a severe inspection at hand, questions have been raised about the credibility of all these business ventures involving celebrities who ask for proper background checks to avoid making similar mistakes.

In conclusion, the case of Kanthi Dutt and Sustainkart is a very cautionary tale for celebrities as well as investors. The case depicts the importance of due diligence and proper research before investing in any business venture. It has also raised questions about the accountability of business leaders and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such cases of deception and betrayal.

