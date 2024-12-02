Dhanush Talks About Aishwarya's Unmatched Simplicity That Won His Heart

The Chennai Family Welfare Court has officially granted a divorce to actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, finalizing the couple's separation due to unresolved marital differences. The case, which had been under review for some time, saw multiple hearings where both parties were reportedly absent. However, Aishwaryaa appeared in court on Thursday, paving the way for the final decree, which is expected to have been issued on November 27.

A Look Back at Their Bond

Shortly after news of the divorce resurfaced, an old clip of Dhanush reflecting on his admiration for Aishwaryaa went viral. In an interview with ETimes, the Asuran star praised her simplicity. "I don’t see her like that. I like her simplicity. If you think her father [Rajinikanth] is simple, meet Aishwaryaa. She is 100 times simpler than her father," Dhanush said in the interview, highlighting the qualities that initially drew him to her.

From Separation to Divorce

The couple, who announced their separation in 2022, initially faced widespread speculation regarding the nature of their split. At the time, some reports dismissed it as a temporary 'family quarrel.' However, Dhanush's father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, later clarified to The Indian Express that the separation stemmed from a disagreement, a normal dispute between a married couple.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004 and were married for nearly 18 years before parting ways. Their split marks the end of an era for fans who admired the star couple for their chemistry both on and off the screen.

