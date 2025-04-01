NEEK OTT: Dhanush's Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Now Streaming on Amazon Prime!

Kollywood star Dhanush’s directorial film Nilavukku Enna Mele Ennaadi Kobam has been released in Telugu as Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama, surprising fans with no prior announcement. The movie is now available for streaming in Telugu, alongside the already available Tamil version on Amazon Prime.

The film stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Meenon, Rabia Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan in pivotal roles. Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama hit theaters on February 21, where it garnered a positive response from the youth audience at the box office. Now, the film is streaming on Amazon Prime in Telugu, with fans expressing their excitement on social media. It is also available on the Simply South OTT platform.

Directed by Dhanush, this romantic comedy offers a fresh narrative designed to appeal to both youth and family audiences. The film was produced by Dhanush's Wonderbar Films in association with Arkay Productions.