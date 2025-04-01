Reel mania puts Indian kids’ eye health in danger, warn leading ophthalmologists

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Leading ophthalmologists on Tuesday warned that they are witnessing a sharp increase in cases of dry eye syndrome, myopia progression, eye strain and even early-onset squinting in children who spend hours watching reels on various social media platforms.

After raising the alarm bell about the impact of short-form videos on mental health, doctors are now concerned about a new, growing crisis — ‘Reel-Induced Eye Damage.’

Excessive screen time, particularly binge-watching reels on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, is leading to a spike in eye disorders across all age groups, especially among children and young adults, said healthcare experts during the joint meeting of Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology and All India Ophthalmological Society in the national capital.

“A student recently visited us complaining of persistent eye irritation and blurry vision. After examination, we found his eyes were not producing enough tears due to prolonged screen time at home watching reels,” said Dr Lalit Verma, President, Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology.

“He was immediately put on eye drops and advised to follow the 20-20-20 rule — taking a 20-second break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away,” said Verma.

Studies show that an increasing number of people, especially students and working professionals, are struggling with digital eye strain, squinting, and worsening eyesight due to prolonged exposure to high-speed, visually stimulating content.

Doctors also note a troubling trend of social isolation, mental fatigue and cognitive overload associated with constant reel consumption.

Dr Harbansh Lal, Chairman of Organising committee and Past President of All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS), explained the severity of the issue at the event.

“Short, engaging reels are designed to capture and hold attention for long periods. However, this constant screen fixation reduces blink rates by 50 per cent, leading to dry-eye syndrome and accommodation spasms (difficulty in shifting focus between near and distant objects),” he noted.

Experts warn that if this habit continues unchecked, it could result in long-term vision problems and even permanent eye strain”.

“Children who are glued to reels for hours daily are at risk of developing early myopia, which is progressing faster than ever before. Adults, too, are experiencing frequent headaches, migraines, and sleep disorders caused by blue light exposure,” Dr Lal emphasised.

Dr Samar Basak, President of AIOS and a senior ophthalmologist, highlighted the social and psychological toll of excessive screen time.

“We are seeing a concerning pattern where people are so absorbed in reels that they neglect real-world interactions, leading to strained family relationships and reduced focus on education and work,” he noted.

Increasing blink rate and taking digital detoxes can help reduce dependency and prevent long-term eye damage, experts suggested.

