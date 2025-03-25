Samantha Silent Mode for 3 Days: No Phone, No Communication for Inner Peace

After her unfortunate separation from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going through a tough phase. Samantha was diagnosed with auto-immune disease Myositis and she struggled a lot to overcome it. Samantha even took break from films and concentrated on her health, recovery and comeback. Samantha is yet to sign movies, while she will be seen in web-series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took an unconventional path—embracing complete silence for three days. No phone, no conversations, just solitude.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Samantha described the silent retreat as both challenging and transformative.

“Three days of silence. No phone. No communication. Just me for company,” she wrote, reflecting on how solitude, once a natural state, has now become something many fear.

What started as an intimidating experiment soon turned into a revelation. By the end of the retreat, Samantha found a renewed sense of clarity and healing.

“Would I do it again? A million times, yes. Would I recommend it? A million times, yes.”

The actress, known for her performances in Kushi and Shaakuntalam, has been vocal about prioritizing wellness, especially following her publicized separation from Naga Chaitanya and her ongoing health battles. Over the years, she has inspired fans with her openness about personal struggles and self-care practices.

Silent retreats, deeply rooted in mindfulness, offer a chance to disconnect from the external world and turn inward. For Samantha, this experience reinforced the power of stillness in finding strength and clarity.

Fans lauded her honesty, with many expressing curiosity about trying a silent retreat themselves. In an industry that thrives on glamour and constant buzz, Samantha’s embrace of silence stands out as a bold and inspiring choice.

As she continues her journey of self-discovery, Samantha reminds us all that sometimes, the most profound transformations happen in the quietest moments.