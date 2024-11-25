Saira Banu Comments on AR Rahman: Stop Tarnishing Rahman's Name

Amid growing rumors about the alleged divorce between music maestro AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Bhanu, the couple's personal life has become the subject of intense media speculation. The gossip mill has also dragged Rahman’s long-time guitarist, Monica Denu, into the controversy. In response to these rumors, AR Rahman’s legal team issued notices to social media users spreading false information.

On Sunday, Saira Bhanu took to social media to address the situation directly, sharing an emotional video message to clarify the reasons behind her decision to separate from the renowned music director. In the video, Saira spoke candidly, saying, "I am Saira Bhanu. Please do not spread false propaganda about AR. He is the best person in this world. He is a wonderful man, and no one can match the love he has shown me."

Saira explained that her decision to live separately was due to her ongoing treatment for a physical illness. "I have been in Mumbai for a few months now, undergoing medical treatment. The reason for our separation is my health condition. I don’t want to burden AR, or our children, or interfere with his work," she shared. "My faith in AR is bigger than my life, and this is proof of how much I love him. He has always loved me just as much."

Saira emphasized that no official announcement about the divorce has been made yet and requested privacy during this sensitive time. "Please respect our freedom in this situation," she added. "I will be returning to Chennai once my treatment is over. I ask that you do not tarnish AR Rahman’s name during this time."

The heartfelt message from Saira Bhanu aims to set the record straight, urging the public to refrain from spreading rumors and respect their family’s privacy as they navigate this challenging chapter in their lives.

