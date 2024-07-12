Review: 'Sarangadhariya'

Sarangadhariya is not a hero-centric film. It is not a regular rom-com. It is not a film with a young protagonist leading the show. Produced by Uma Devi and Sarath Chandra Challapalli, the film is a family drama. Let's find out what it has to offer:

Story:

Krishna Kumar (Raja Raveender) is a lecturer who is known for instilling positive life lessons in students. While he is successful as a professional, on the personal front, he is mid. Sai and Arjun, his two sons, are directionless in life. One of them has taken refuge in a bad habit because of his inability to get over something. The other one might well be on a similar path.

Anu, Krishna Kumar's daughter, holds the key to where the family is headed. She wants to try her luck in an unconventional field. The film combines the different tracks in telling its story.

Performances:

Raja Raveender is known for playing character roles. In Sarangadhariya, he is measured. He is not required to talk at length or show his villainy. Yashaswini Srinivas is the name of the artist who played Anu. She must be commended for taking on a tricky role. Mohi Shm and Mohit Pedada, respectively, play Arjun and Sai. Neela Priya Devulapalli might well become a sought-after character artist. She is good as the protagonist's wife. Sreekanth Iyengar plays a man with a filthy mindset.

Plus Points:

1. The interval block is interesting.

2. The childhood episodes involving the three children of Krishna Kumar are good.

3. The climax.

4. The film bats for forward-looking ideas like a casteless society and a society where people are not judged as per established patterns.

Minus Points:

1. The characterization of Sreekanth Iyengar.

Analysis:

Sarangadhariya, directed by Padmarao Abbisetti, is divided into two conventional halves. The standard approach results in a lot of time being spent on a love track. The emotional payoffs are not always rewarding, though.

The film picks momentum from the interval. A shocking reveal about a key character leaves the audience expect better politics from the movie.

Usually, themes of this sort are explored more by web series. It is commendable that a feature film has done it, for a change. One hopes the film's honesty and genuine progressiveness are appreciated by those who watch it.

Verdict:

Sarangadhariya makes for a good watch despite its slow first half. The interval block and the second half are where the story advances.