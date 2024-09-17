Revanth Reddy, First Ever CM to attend Ganesh Nimajjanam

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made history today by becoming the first CM to participate in Ganesh immersion in the city! This rare feat showcases his commitment to connecting with the people and their traditions.

After attending the public governance day celebrations, he headed straight to Tankbund NTR Marg to inspect Crane No. 4, where the majestic Mahaganapati immersion takes place . From there, he watched the vibrant immersion programs at Hussain Sagar, truly immersing himself in the festive spirit.

It's worth noting that Revanth Reddy has been making waves since taking office, having signed two significant files after his swearing-in ceremony - one to implement six poll guarantees and another to provide a job to a disabled woman .

His dedication to the people's welfare and cultural heritage is truly commendable.