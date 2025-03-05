Women's Day Event, March 8: Telangana Government Plans Grand Event

Hyderabad: On March 8, 2025, the state government will host grand celebrations at Parade Ground to mark International Women’s Day. A gathering of one lakh women is expected, where Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch several key initiatives aimed at empowering women economically.

One of the major highlights of the event will be the Chief Minister handing over allotment letters to women’s self-help groups (SHGs) for setting up 2MW solar power plants in all 32 districts. The government will provide financial assistance to these groups to set up the plants, which will contribute to women-led sustainable energy projects.

Additionally, women’s SHGs will receive financial support to buy buses, which will be leased to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). This initiative is expected to provide women with better economic opportunities. In line with this, the state government will also allot petrol pumps to women’s SHGs in district headquarters, enhancing their economic participation in the transportation sector.

The Chief Minister will virtually lay the foundation for solar power plants with a combined capacity of 64MW, with 2MW in each district. In the first phase, 50 buses will be flagged off to be leased to TSRTC, while agreements are also in place for women-run petrol pumps in 31 other districts. This initiative follows the successful women-run petrol bunk in Narayanpet, and the government has partnered with BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL for these projects. To support these ventures, women’s SHGs will receive interest-free loans. Additionally, accident insurance cheques worth ₹40 crore will be distributed to the families of 400 women SHG members who have passed away.

As part of its ongoing support for women, the government will also initiate the recruitment process for over 14,000 Anganwadi teachers and helpers. The ‘Indira Mahila Shakti-2025’ policy will also be launched, focusing on women’s economic independence. The government is considering providing subsidized auto-rickshaws to women who have completed free driving training. Furthermore, efforts are underway to merge SERP and MEPMA to streamline women’s empowerment initiatives in the state.

A high-level review meeting was held at the Secretariat on March 1, 2025, where Minister for Women Welfare Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, along with senior officials and chairpersons of various women’s organizations, discussed arrangements for the event and strategies for women’s empowerment.

These initiatives are part of the state’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their economic participation across Telangana.