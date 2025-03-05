PM Modi likely to visit Sri Lanka in April on President Dissanayake's invitation

Colombo, March 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Sri Lanka in the first week of April at the invitation of Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the local media reported on Wednesday.

The visit, which could take place on April 5, is expected to further deepen India-Sri Lanka ties and add momentum to the people-centric partnership between the two neighbouring countries.

It is being assumed that PM Modi could land in Colombo while he is on his way back home from Bangkok which would be hosting the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit from April 2 to 4.

Dissanayake had invited Prime Minister Modi to pay a visit to Sri Lanka "at his earliest convenience" during a three-day visit to India in December, his first foreign trip since assuming office in September 2024.

During their discussions, both leaders had vowed to deepen the bilateral ties between the two countries and transform the relationship into a new standard for friendly and neighbourly ties.

Dissanayake had labelled his India visit as quite "successful", emphasising that he had "productive discussions" with the Indian leadership and business community during the trip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Sri Lanka thrice since 2014. The last visit of the PM to Sri Lanka was in June 2019 to express solidarity after Easter Sunday attacks. Prior to this, PM Modi visited Sri Lanka in March 2015, which was the first standalone bilateral visit by a Prime Minister of India since 1987 and in May 2017 as the Chief Guest for the first ever International Vesak Day hosted by Sri Lanka.

After holding bilateral discussions with PM Modi in New Delhi last December, the Lankan President asserted that his visit has paved the way for further development of cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

"We faced an unprecedented economic crisis two years ago and India supported us immensely to come out of that quagmire. It has also helped us immensely after that, especially in the debt-free structuring process. I know that Sri Lanka secures a very significant place in the foreign policy of India. PM Modi assured us full support and he also assured us that he will always protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka," said Dissanayake.

He had also reiterated Sri Lanka's stated position of not permitting its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India as well as towards regional stability.

"I have given an assurance to the Prime Minister of India that we will not allow our land to be used in any way in a manner that is detrimental to the interest of India. The cooperation with India will certainly flourish and I want to reassure our continued support to India," the visiting Lankan President stated.

