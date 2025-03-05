Akhil Agent Finally Gets OTT Release: On Sony Liv from March 14

After tasting dud at the Box Office, Akhil Akkineni's Agent is finally seeing the light of the day. Akhil and Surender Reddy's Agent had a theatrical release on 28 April 2023. Nearly two years after its theatrical release and setback, the film is going to release on OTT.

Agent is set for its worldwide digital premiere on March 14, 2025, on Sony LIV. Directed by Surender Reddy, based on a story by Vakkantham Vamsi. The spy thriller features Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead, actor Mammootty in a pivotal role, and Bollywood’s Dino Morea as the formidable antagonist. The ensemble cast includes Vikramjeet Virk, Denzel Smith, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The film follows RAW agent Rickey (Akhil Akkineni), an ambitious operative tasked with a high-stakes mission by RAW chief Colonel Mahadev, aka The Devil (Mammootty). Rickey must go undercover as a rookie to track down former RAW agent Dharma, aka GOD (Dino Morea), who is orchestrating a catastrophic plan to bring India to its knees. However, the mission takes an unexpected turn, leading to a high-voltage, action-packed showdown.

It needs to be seen how Agent would fare on OTT.