PMAY brings smiles to Samastipur as beneficiaries receive keys to their new homes

Samastipur, March 5 (IANS) A wave of happiness swept across Samastipur as 35,114 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) received the first installment of funds to build their homes, marking a significant milestone in Bihar’s housing programme.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed the first installment and handed over the keys to 4,509 lucky recipients, bringing dreams of homeownership to life. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which aims to provide housing for the homeless, has made significant progress in Samastipur. On Wednesday, through a video conference, Chief Minister Kumar transferred the first installment of Rs 40,000 each to the bank accounts of 35,114 beneficiaries from various blocks of the district, kicking off the construction of their new homes.

This first installment is part of a larger initiative, with a total of Rs 94.68 crore allocated for the construction of houses under PMAY in Samastipur.

The funds were distributed to beneficiaries in a simple but meaningful ceremony at the Collectorate, symbolising the first step towards building a brighter future for these families.

District Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Sandeep Shekhar Priyadarshi shared that Samastipur’s target for the 2024-25 financial year is to construct 44,477 houses, with 38,286 homes already approved in two phases. Of these, 26,206 homes were approved in the second phase, and the first installment has been successfully disbursed to 23,517 beneficiaries.

Samastipur now holds the distinction of having the highest number of beneficiaries in the state. In another highlight, 4,509 homes have already been completed, and their keys were distributed to the rightful owners.

Among them, five beneficiaries from Samastipur block were called to the Collectorate to receive the keys to their new homes after completing physical verification.

Beneficiaries expressed their joy and gratitude upon receiving the keys.

Speaking to IANS, Kumari Anju, a beneficiary said: “Earlier, we didn’t have a house. My husband runs a handcart, and with the money from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we’ve built a house. Now, I’m holding the keys to our home.”

Vibha Devi, another beneficiary said, “My husband is a labourer, and we had no money to build a house. Thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we now have a roof over our heads. Our family will now live under this roof happily for the rest of our lives.”

The PMAY launched on June 25, 2015, is part of the government’s ambitious mission to provide housing for all in urban areas.

The initiative aims to offer central assistance to states and Union Territories to build homes for eligible families, targeting the construction of around 1.12 crore houses. While the minimum size for a house under PMAY is set at 30 square metres, states have the flexibility to enhance this based on local needs.

