Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her painful struggling days

Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. She received appreciation for her performance as Gitanjali in the movie who learns of her husband’s debauched behaviours.

She will next appear in four Telugu and two Hindi films — Pushpa 2: The Rule, Kubera, Rainbow and The Girlfriend and Chaava and Sikandar respectively. She has come a long way after making her debut with the Kannada romantic comedy Kirik Party in 2016.

However, the entry into the showbiz world was not easy for the Tollywood star. In a recent interview to an entertainment YouTube channel, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her struggle to find work in the film industry.

Recalling her struggling days, Rashmika said at the start of the career she would return home with tears after facing several rejections. She said someone rejected him saying she didn’t have the ‘face of an actor’ for the movies.

Pushpa actress said after a lot of struggle and patience, she was called for an audition but they were not happy and they made her give several rounds of auditions before selecting her for a role. She underwent 2-3 months of training only to be told that the project was cancelled.

These rejections and disappointments did not stop her from landing a role in Kirik Party opposite Rakshit Shetty. After that Rashmika did not look back and as they say rest is history.



