Vishwa Mitra India's readiness in times of crisis 'hallmark' of our identity, says PM Modi

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India's humanitarian efforts across the globe, highlighting the nation's swift response to crises in Myanmar, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan. He said that New Delhi's readiness as the Vishwa Mitra in times of crisis and commitment to humanity is becoming the "hallmark of India's identity."

Speaking during the 121st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi recalled India's 'Operation Brahma', launched to extend help to Myanmar, which was struck by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

"You certainly must have seen the horrific pictures of the earthquake that struck Myanmar last month. The earthquake caused huge devastation there. Every breath, every moment, was precious for the people trapped under the debris. That is why India immediately started Operation Brahma for our brothers and sisters in Myanmar," he said.

Describing the operation, he said, "From Air Force aircraft to Navy ships, everything was sent to help Myanmar. The Indian team set up a field hospital there. A team of engineers helped in assessing the damage to important buildings and infrastructure. The Indian team supplied blankets, tents, sleeping bags, medicines, food items and many other things. During all of that, the Indian team also received a lot of appreciation from the people there."

PM Modi shared a particularly emotional story, calling it a "heart-touching example" of "courage, patience and ingenuity" when Indian rescuers saved a 70-year-old woman who had been trapped under debris for more than 18 hours.

"The team from India provided every treatment facility, from stabilising her oxygen level to treatment of fractures. When this elderly woman was discharged from the hospital, she expressed her gratitude to our team. She expressed that she had got a new life because of the Indian rescue team. Many people told our team that because of them, they were able to locate their friends and relatives," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted relief efforts at a monastery in Mandalay, Myanmar, where many were believed to be trapped after the earthquake. He said the Indian rescue teams carried out operations there as well, receiving heartfelt blessings from Buddhist monks.

Praising the spirit behind these efforts, he said, "We are very proud of all those who participated in Operation Brahma. We have our traditions, our values, and the sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- the whole world is one family. India's readiness as the Vishwa Mitra in times of crisis and India's commitment to humanity is becoming the hallmark of our identity."

PM Modi further highlighted humanitarian initiatives by Indians abroad, citing a moving example from Ethiopia.

"I have come to know about an innovative effort of NRIs in Ethiopia, Africa. Indians living in Ethiopia have taken the initiative to send children who have been suffering from heart disease since birth to India for treatment. Many such children are also being helped financially by Indian families," he said.

"If the family of a child is unable to come to India on account of lack of money, our Indian brothers and sisters are making arrangements for that too. The effort is to ensure that every needy child in Ethiopia suffering from a serious ailment receives better treatment. This noble work of NRIs is being appreciated a lot in Ethiopia. You know that medical facilities are constantly improving in India. Citizens of other countries are also benefiting from that," he added.

The Prime Minister noted that India had recently sent a large consignment of vaccines to Afghanistan, aimed at preventing diseases like Rabies, Tetanus, Hepatitis B and Influenza.

"This week, on Nepal's request, India has sent a large consignment of medicines and vaccines there. This will ensure better treatment for patients with thalassemia and sickle cell disease. Whenever it comes to serving humanity, India has always been at the forefront and will always be at the forefront in every such need in the future as well," he said.

Emphasising the importance of disaster preparedness, PM Modi said, "We were just referring to Disaster Management and the most important thing in dealing with any natural disaster is your alertness. You can now get help in this alertness from a special APP on your mobile. This APP can save you from getting trapped in any natural disaster and its name too is 'Sachet'."

Developed by India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the 'Sachet APP' keeps users informed and protected during emergencies such as floods, cyclones, landslides, tsunamis, forest fires, avalanches, storms, hurricanes, or lightning strikes.

"Through this APP, you can receive updates related to the weather department. The special thing is that 'Sachet APP' also provides a lot of information in regional languages. You too should take advantage of this APP and share your experiences with us," PM Modi added.

