Aug 13: Gold prices today in Telugu states!

Gold prices are constantly increasing, making buyers and investors wonder whether it is the right time to buy the metal. In Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24K gold became Rs 71,620 after a Rs 1040 rise. For 22K gold, the price is Rs 65,650 for 10 grams, and the price rises to Rs 952. The silver price is Rs 83,500 per Kilogram, with a Rs 1000 rise.

Investors are wondering about the reason for gold rates surging even though the reports of upcoming US inflation. The gold prices in other cities in the state of Telugu are similar to those in Hyderabad.

Gold rates in different cities in India:

City 22K 24K

Chennai Rs 6,565 Rs 7,162

Mumbai Rs 6,565 Rs 7,162

Delhi Rs 6,580 Rs 7,177

Kolkata Rs 6,565 Rs 7,162

Bangalore Rs 6,565 Rs7,162

