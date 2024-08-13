Aug 13: Gold prices today in Telugu states!

Aug 13, 2024, 15:46 IST
Gold prices are constantly increasing, making buyers and investors wonder whether it is the right time to buy the metal. In Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24K gold became Rs 71,620 after a Rs 1040 rise. For 22K gold, the price is Rs 65,650 for 10 grams, and the price rises to Rs 952. The silver price is Rs 83,500 per Kilogram, with a Rs 1000 rise. 

Investors are wondering about the reason for gold rates surging even though the reports of upcoming US inflation. The gold prices in other cities in the state of Telugu are similar to those in Hyderabad. 

Gold rates in different cities in India:

City                     22K                            24K 
Chennai               Rs 6,565                  Rs 7,162    
Mumbai               Rs 6,565                  Rs 7,162    
Delhi                   Rs 6,580                   Rs 7,177    
Kolkata               Rs 6,565                   Rs  7,162    
Bangalore           Rs 6,565                   Rs7,162    

