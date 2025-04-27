'Barbarism totally unacceptable', say world leaders on Pahalgam attack, extend support to India

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Several world leaders have spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone, and "strongly condemned" the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing full solidarity and support with India, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

The attack took place on April 22 in the Baisaran meadows, a popular travel destination in the mountainous region of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. A group of terrorists opened fire on unsuspecting sightseers and gunned down 26 of them.

The victims were singled out for their religion, segregated and then shot point-blank. Among those killed was a Nepali national and a local Muslim ponywalla.

After the Pahalgam attack, India has taken measures against Pakistan, which has been supporting and sponsoring terrorism in the Indian union territory.

Among the first to call PM Modi soon after the attack was the US President Donald Trump, who conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said that during the phone call, President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended all support in the fight against terrorism and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack.

"During his phone call with PM Modi, he offered condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed solidarity with the people of India in this hour of grief. He extended all support in the fight against terrorism," said the MEA in a post on X.

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli called PM Modi and strongly condemned the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and offered his sincere condolences on the loss of precious lives.

PM Modi also conveyed his condolences on the death of a young Nepali national in the terror attack, and underlined that India remains committed to bringing the perpetrators of the brutal terror attack to justice.

India and Nepal stand together in the fight against terrorism, said PM Modi.

Nepali national, 27-year-old Sudip Neupane, was among the 25 Hindus who were killed in the terror attack. Sudip, along with his mother, sister and brother-in-law, had arrived in Srinagar on April 19.

Prime Minister of Mauritius Dr Navin Ramgoolam offered his deepest condolences on what he said were "senseless killings" of innocent people in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

He strongly condemned the cowardly terror attack and expressed support and solidarity with the people of India in this hour of grief. He stated that the two countries remain united in the fight against terror.

J.D. Vance, the US Vice President, called Prime Minister Modi and strongly condemned the "dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir".

He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the "United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour".

He expressed that the US is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism.

PM Modi thanked Vice President Vance and President Trump for their messages of support and solidarity.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, spoke with PM Modi over the phone and strongly condemned the terror attack on Indian soil.

He expressed solidarity with the people of India and the families of the victims.

PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the cross-border terrorist attack and reiterated India’s firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice.

The King of Jordan, Abdullah (II), during his phone talk with PM Modi, said terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations, and "there can be no justification".

He strongly condemned the "ghastly" terror attack and conveyed sincere condolences at the loss of innocent lives.

PM Modi thanked King Abdullah (II) for his message of solidarity and shared the sentiments of the people of India to take firm action against the perpetrators and those behind this heinous attack.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said terrorism cannot be justified. In his phone conversation with PM Modi, Ishiba expressed his deepest condolences at the loss of lives in the terror attack.

Both leaders emphasised that terrorism is a grave threat to humanity.

"Those who believe in democracy should stand united in the fight against terrorism," the Japanese PM said.

PM Modi shared an assessment of the cross-border terror attack and India’s resolve to deal with it firmly and decisively.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, called Prime Minister Modi and conveyed his personal condolences on the brutal killing of innocent people in the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full support and solidarity with the people of India, adding that this kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable.

Prime Minister Modi thanked him for his message of support and conveyed India’s strong resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her country's full support in the fight against terrorism.

She strongly condemned the "terrible terror attack on Indian soil", and conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it.

India and Italy will continue to work together, including international platforms, to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts, said PM Modi during the phone call.

Abdel Fattah Elsisi, President of Egypt, strongly condemned the terror attack and reiterated that his country stands "shoulder to shoulder" with India in the fight against terrorism.

He conveyed his "sincere condolences on the loss of precious lives in the ghastly terror attack on Indian soil".

PM Modi briefed the Egyptian President about the cross-border terror attack and thanked him for his support and solidarity.

The Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof conveyed his condolences on the "tragic and inhuman cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam. He strongly condemned the cowardly act and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

PM Modi thanked PM Schoof for his words of support and solidarity, and conveyed that India looks forward to working closely with the Netherlands to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.

The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, termed the attack barbaric. He conveyed his sincere condolences on the innocent lives lost in the heinous terror attack on Indian soil and expressed that the UK stands with the people of India in this hour of tragedy.

President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayake, expressed Sri Lanka’s solidarity with India during this difficult time and reaffirmed the shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of innocent lives in the terror attack on Indian soil in Pahalgam, and unequivocally condemned the heinous act of terror.

UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed his condolences on the loss of lives in the barbaric terror attack on the Indian soil of Jammu & Kashmir.

He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full solidarity and support with India.

PM Modi appreciated his sentiments and words of sympathy and support.

Both leaders agreed that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations.

PM Modi conveyed India’s strong resolve to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime and their supporters to justice.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, while strongly condemning the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, conveyed his condolences to the victims.

Both leaders agreed that there could be no justification for such acts of terror, and all those who believe in humanity must stand together in the fight against terrorism.

PM Modi shared the anger and anguish of the people of India and their resolve to deal with those behind the terror attack and their supporters, firmly and decisively.

PM Modi also conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in the explosion in Bandar Abbas and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

