Ram Charan Wraps Up Shooting for Game Changer

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has completed filming for his upcoming movie Game Changer, directed by Shankar. Charan shared a post on Instagram featuring two pictures of himself walking towards helicopters - one from the movie and another taken after wrapping up the shoot.

His caption reads, "The GAME is about to CHANGE," followed by, "That's a wrap! See you at the cinemas."

Game Changer is a political drama featuring an ensemble cast including Srikanth, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, and others. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is expected to release sometime in 2024 with music by SS Thaman.