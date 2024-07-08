Prabhas's Aunt Offers Update on His Marriage

Prabhas, a beloved star in Tollywood, is often in the news for various reasons. Additionally, he is one of the most sought-after bachelors in the industry. Fans and audiences have long awaited his marriage.

In a recent interview, Krishnam Raju's wife, Shyamala Devi, addressed Prabhas's marriage. She said, "Prabhas is focused on his career and isn't actively looking to get married. Marriage will happen when the time is right."

Prabhas is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Kalki 2898 AD, which achieved a box office collection of Rs 900 crore worldwide.