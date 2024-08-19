Ram Charan-Upasana’s Twinning Pics Break the Internet

Global Star Ram Charan attended the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as a guest of honour. Melbourne Mayor Nick Reece shared the snaps from the event on his Instagram and the pics quickly went viral. He also took pride in taking a selfie with Ram Charan and added that this moment was on his bucket list for a long time.

“Melbourne’s Indian community plays such a big part in what makes our city great. Roshena and I headed to Fed Square for the Independence Day celebrations over the weekend, and yours truly got a selfie with @alwaysramcharan - I can tick that off my bucket list now.” Nick Reece captioned his post.

Besides this, another photo of the Game Changer actor is breaking the internet. In this viral pic, Ram Charan is seen twinning with his wife Upasana Konidela. In the widely shared images, Upasana can be seen wearing a well-fitted black dress which adds an elegant touch to her overall appearance.

While her actor husband Ram Charan, looked dapper in an all-black fitted suit. The actor’s fashionable look complemented Upasana’s appearance. His blazer with a pair of fitted black pants complemented the glossy black shoes and brown-tinted sunglasses.

Check Upasana’s post below: