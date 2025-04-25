World Malaria Day 2025: Themes, Slogans, Quotes and Ways to prevent!

World Malaria Day is commemorated each year on 25 April to raise awareness of malaria, a deadly parasite-borne disease spread by infected mosquitoes. On this day, the importance of investment and effort in preventing, controlling, and eliminating malaria is noted.

Significance

Malaria is a continued major public health issue, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, where a person dies every minute. There were 263 million new cases of malaria occurring in 83 countries in 2023 and 597,000 deaths. The disease has a disproportionate impact on children under the age of 5, which accounts for 76% of all malaria-related deaths.¹

History

World Malaria Day was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2007 during the World Health Assembly. The day aims to recognize global efforts to control malaria and promote continued investment, innovation, and commitment to eliminating the disease.²

Theme

The World Malaria Day theme for 2025 is "Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite." This theme calls for renewed commitment, investment, and efforts to speed up progress towards malaria elimination.³

Objectives

Creating awareness regarding malaria and prevention

Encouraging research and innovation in malaria medicines and vaccines

Encouraging partnerships to facilitate resource mobilization for malaria elimination

Prevention and Control Measures

Use of Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITNs): Sleeping under ITNs decreases mosquito bites

Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS): Spraying insecticides indoors kills mosquitoes

Prompt Diagnosis and Treatment: Early diagnosis and treatment with antimalarial drugs can avert severe illness and death

Elimination of Mosquito Breeding Sites: Draining standing water cuts the number of mosquitoes

Key Messages

Reinvest: Reinvest in funding malaria elimination efforts and control programs.

Reimagine: Chart bold new strategies for malaria's end

Reignite: Revive commitment to ending malaria and speed progress

Quotes

"Our gains against malaria are impressive. But complacency is a key ingredient to safeguard the health of all human beings." - Tom Frieden.

"Eradicating mosquitoes is a means to an end. An uninfected mosquito is harmless to humans – a nuisance. An infected mosquito is a threat." - T.K. Naliaka.

"Malaria has long been a destructive and life-threatening global epidemic disease in human history." - Tu Youyou.

"As medical research advances and technology makes breakthroughs possible, there will come a time when malaria and most all of the major lethal diseases are wiped out on our planet."

"Malaria is a preventable and curable disease, but it still kills thousands of people each year."

"The eradication of malaria must be approached on many fronts, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment."

"Malaria does not only harm the individual, but the community as well, creating a cycle of disease and poverty."

"Innovation and investment are key to combating malaria."

"Each step towards eliminating malaria matters, and united action can make a huge difference."

"Malaria can be eliminated through continued efforts, commitment, and resources."

Slogans

"Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite"

"Zero Malaria Starts with Me"

"Malaria-Free World is Possible"

"Prevent Malaria, Protect Lives"

"Malaria: Know the Risks, Take Action"

"Unite Against Malaria"

"Malaria Elimination: A Global Effort"

"Break the Cycle of Malaria"

"Malaria: Prevention is Key"

"Together We Can End Malaria"

Symptoms

Typical symptoms of malaria are:

Fever

Chills

Flu-like symptoms

Muscle and joint pain

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Headache

Ways to Protect

Use insecticide-treated mosquito nets

Wear protective clothing

Apply mosquito repellent

Eliminate standing water

Install window and door screens

Use indoor insecticides or mosquito coils

Sleep in air-conditioned rooms

Take antimalarial medication (if traveling to high-risk areas)

Be aware of malaria hotspots

Stay informed about local malaria risks

Prevention Tips

Use mosquito nets at night

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Apply mosquito repellent regularly

Remove standing water near houses

Fit window and door screens

Employ indoor insecticides or mosquito coils

Sleep in air-conditioned rooms

Use antimalarial medication (if required)

Know malaria hotspots

Inform yourself about local malaria risk

Raising Platelets

Platelet count may be low in malaria for various reasons. The following home remedies might help to raise platelets:

Drinking Giloy and Aloe Vera juice

Having goat milk (consult a doctor first)

Consume sprouts and dates high in minerals and fiber.

