Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun Dominates North India BO

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been a massive box office success, primarily due to the star power of Allu Arjun. It has managed to receive a good response from the North Indian audience, who feel connected with the character of Pushpa as an underdog.

The Hindi version of the film has outperformed Jawan's opening day record by earning ₹72 crore, surpassing the previous record of ₹65 crore. With a global gross ₹294 crore, it is a testament to the influence of Allu Arjun and the growing popularity of the Pushpa series. While the plot may not be the film's strong point, Allu Arjun's performance helps make it an impactful one, even though the story and direction do not make much of an impact.

Pushpa's image as rebellious and relatable continues to resonate in the hearts of the North Indian audience. This resonance somehow makes up for the film's weak narrative; the strength of characters at times overrules a wrong story.

The film heavily depends on the acting of Allu Arjun and a few tight action sequences, which surely captivate the audience at a short-term level but surely raise questions about whether it will be a commercially successful franchise in the long term.

