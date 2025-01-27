Priyanka Chopra’s Remuneration for Mahesh Babu - SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 Is Here!

SSMB 29, the highly anticipated movie of Tollywood, is generating massive buzz as it stars superstar Mahesh Babu and the globally recognized Priyanka Chopra. Directed by the legendary SS Rajamouli, the film is poised to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, and expectations are running high.

Priyanka Chopra’s role in SSMB 29 has garnered much attention, for her hefty remuneration. According to sources, the actress has been paid around Rs 20 Crore for this film. However, there are rumors circulating on social media suggesting that her pay could be as high as Rs 25 Crore.

The buzz about her remuneration has been further fueled by reports from Hollywood media, which state that Priyanka's paycheck for the Citadel web series is around $5 million, which is approximately Rs 40 Crore. This significant remuneration from Citadel is likely why Hollywood outlets are speculating that her remuneration for SSMB 29 could also be as high as Rs 40 Crore, adding more fuel to the rumors.

With such a record-breaking remuneration, Priyanka Chopra continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.