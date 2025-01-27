Shab E Miraj 2025 Tonight, January 27: Importance of Islamic Festival

The holy night of Shab-e-Meraj is very close, and Muslims all across the country have started preparations for this sacred observance with high fervour and devotion. The miraculous journey of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad to meet Allah on this night is very significant and annually observed on the 27th night of the holy month of Rajab.

On this blessed night, the Prophet had taken up an incredible journey towards Heaven, while riding on the "Buraq" (a heavenly steed). During this journey, Allah granted him a set of instructions about the details of prayers that he was to share among his faithful followers. This event carries immense spiritual importance for Muslims and presents proof of the Prophet's unflinching faith towards Allah.

To commemorate this sacred night, Muslim devotees will throng mosques and homes through the night to offer special prayers, seeking Allah's blessings for the betterment of the whole nation and the Muslim Ummah. This collective act of worship has been a poignant reminder of the unity and solidarity that exists among Muslims and is a powerful expression of their shared faith and values.

In Bangladesh, the National Moon Sighting Committee declared that the crescent moon of the holy month of Rajab for the year 1446 Hijri was sighted on the evening of January 1. According to this sighting, the committee decided to celebrate Shab-e-Meraj on January 27.

As Muslims approach this holy night, they remember to reflect, pray, and be devoted spiritually. Shab-e-Meraj reminds Muslims of the prophetic journey of the Prophet Muhammad and the importance of faith, worship, and obedience to Allah.

